Police search for suspect in assault at Karst Farm Greenway Trail

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:37 PM EDT
Sirens on a police car
Adobe Stock
Police are looking for a male suspect in an assault at the Karst Farm Greenway Trail near Grandview Elementary School.

Police are looking for a male suspect in an assault Friday at the Karst Farm Greenway Trail near Grandview Elementary School, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s news release.

The suspect is white and skinny, in his mid to late 20s, with dark curly hair styled in a mullet, according to the news release. At the time of the assault, he wore a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The victim told police the male suspect passed her several times on the trail. Then as she rounded a corner and walked past him, he grabbed and pulled her shirt over her head. She screamed and the suspect fled, and she called the police.

Police searched the area for over an hour and were unable to locate the suspect.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation was notified and Grandview Elementary increased its outdoor monitoring around the school and nearby trail.

Those who have information, including photos or videos that could aid with the investigation, should contact Detective Sergeant Nathan Peach at npeach@co.monroe.in.us.
