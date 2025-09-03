First Thursdays bring performances to Fine Arts Plaza starting this week

Monthly performances at Indiana University’s Fine Arts Plaza, known as First Thursdays, begin this week.

The event features community and student artists and more than 70 booths. It goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gerard Pannekoek, program and operations coordinator at the IU Arts and Humanities Council, said First Thursdays are an exciting time.

“There’s an energy on the plaza with all these people bringing their networks, but also people just stumbling upon it,” he said. “It feels full and is a cool, dynamic space to be.”

First Thursdays started in 2016 as part of a wider administrative effort to build connection and engagement with the arts and humanities. It is open to everyone at no cost. Activities include upcycling a t-shirt or conversing with a philosopher.

Extended programming at the Fine Arts Building, Eskenazi Museum of Art, IU Auditorium, IU Cinema, and Lilly Library include events such as live harp music and pop-up tours.

This month’s event features music on the main stage from the IU Jacobs Opera, Bloomington Delta Music Club, and African American Choral Ensemble. The performances end with Celia Cruz’s Music and Dance Demonstration as part of a multi-day celebration of Celia Cruz’s 100th birthday. Cruz, who died in 2003, was a Cuban singer who helped make salsa music popular in the U.S.

Pannekoek said “the hope is that folks will feel confident or curious enough to come on the stage and learn some of these dance moves and listen to the music.”