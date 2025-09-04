© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Mitchell woman who drowned her two children accepts plea deal

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:52 AM EDT
Brittany Medina
Brittany Medina

A woman from Mitchell, Ind., has accepted a plea deal after drowning her two children because, she told police, voices in her head said to send them to heaven.

Brittany D. Medina, 35, could serve up to 40 years in prison after pleading "guilty but mentally ill" to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Sentencing is Oct. 23 in Lawrence County Court.

Medina turned herself in to police in September 2023 soon after drowning her 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl in a bathtub.

Police said the night before, Medina took a half-gram of Xanax and snorted three lines of cocaine.

Medina told police the voices in her head instructed her to send her children to heaven or she and the children would be tortured for the rest of their lives.

Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News