Mitchell woman who drowned her two children accepts plea deal

A woman from Mitchell, Ind., has accepted a plea deal after drowning her two children because, she told police, voices in her head said to send them to heaven.

Brittany D. Medina, 35, could serve up to 40 years in prison after pleading "guilty but mentally ill" to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Sentencing is Oct. 23 in Lawrence County Court.

Medina turned herself in to police in September 2023 soon after drowning her 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl in a bathtub.

Police said the night before, Medina took a half-gram of Xanax and snorted three lines of cocaine.

Medina told police the voices in her head instructed her to send her children to heaven or she and the children would be tortured for the rest of their lives.