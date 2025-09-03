© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Martinsville VA clinic to close, new Bloomington facility opens Sept. 15

WFIU | By Myah Garza
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will close its Martinsville VA Clinic on September 12.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will close its Martinsville VA Clinic on September 12, ahead of the opening of a new facility in Bloomington three days later.

The larger clinic is designed to expand services for veterans across southern Indiana. VA officials say the move follows the expiration of the Martinsville site’s lease and the completion of the I-69 corridor, which improves access to Bloomington. The new location is about a 20-minute drive from Martinsville.

“This is a significant step toward expanding our care for veterans in under-served areas,” said Michael Hershman, director of the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center. He said no staff members will lose their jobs, as all employees at Martinsville will have the opportunity to transfer to Bloomington.

Veterans enrolled at the Martinsville clinic will automatically transition to the new location but can choose another VA facility if they prefer.
Myah Garza
Myah Garza is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News and recent graduate of Indiana University. She double majored in psychology and journalism with a concentration in reporting and writing.
