IU Bloomington breaks record with enrollment of 48,626

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
IU Bloomington announced record enrollment of 48,626 students as of Sept. 1.

That includes 10,127 "beginner" students and 555 transfer students.

In the past decade, the beginner class has grown more than 24 percent, the university said in a statement announcing the statistics.

"We are honored by the record-breaking enrollments across our campuses, as it affirms that the word is out: IU is an exceptional university," IU president Pamela Whitten said in the statement.

The total number of students enrolled across all campuses is 89,247.

IU Bloomington has 5,059 undergraduate beginner students from Indiana.

The beginner class comes from all 92 Indiana counties and 49 states plus Washington, D.C.
