Childhood obesity in Indiana: experts call for urgent action

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and new data from the Indiana Youth Institute (IYI), in partnership with Jump IN for Healthy Kids, show that childhood obesity in Indiana is a growing concern. Tami Silverman, CEO of IYI, discussed the findings and potential solutions in her latest column Understanding and Addressing Childhood Obesity in Indiana .

The report, Weight Trends Among Children and Adolescents within Central Indiana, finds that one in five Indiana children ages 2 to 19 are living with obesity. Among children ages 2 to 5, obesity increased by 83 percent from 2014 to 2023, with most of the rise occurring during the pandemic. Silverman said this surge in young children highlights the urgency of addressing childhood obesity as a complex problem with mental, emotional, economic, and community impacts.

“There are also social and emotional issues like low self-esteem and anxiety, which can show up in real, day-to-day ways such as missed school,” Silverman said. “Kids may not want to participate in out-of-school activities.”

Children with obesity face increased risks for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and orthopedic issues due to extra weight on growing bones and joints. Over time, these children are more likely to develop chronic illnesses as adults.

Obesity carries economic consequences as well. Children with obesity face an estimated $19,000 more in lifetime medical costs than their healthy-weight peers.

Silverman said multiple factors contribute to childhood obesity, including genetics, access to nutritious food, opportunities for physical activity, sleep, and neighborhood safety. Economic pressures can push families toward less expensive, ultra-processed foods, complicating efforts to maintain healthy diets.

“We’re also talking about policies and struggles with funding for school lunches and ensuring healthy foods are available through schools,” Silverman said. “Everyone believes and understands that kids need access to healthy food. But making that available is much more complex. Families often make wise economic decisions to buy less expensive foods when prices rise or budgets are tight. While that meets an immediate need, ultra-processed foods are usually the cheaper option. This is also an economic issue tied to employment, housing, and food costs, all of which contribute to higher obesity rates in our state.”

Experts say solutions exist. Families can model healthy behaviors by sharing nutritious meals and limiting screen time. Schools can support students through daily physical activity and healthy meals. Policymakers, youth-serving organizations, and communities can improve access to nutritious food, safe recreational spaces, and preventive healthcare.

“The data really represents a complex problem that requires action from many different sources. This isn’t a single issue with an easy solution,” Silverman said. “Families, schools, youth-serving organizations, healthcare providers, community organizations, and policymakers all can—and should—come together to create solutions for our kids.”

Indiana Youth Institute / 2024 Weight Trends Among Children and Adolescents within Central Indiana Data shown above represents the overall child obesity rate. Central Indiana is defined in the report as Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Shelby counties.

She emphasized the importance of avoiding blame or shame and focusing on practical steps that families, schools, and communities can take quickly.

“There are small things that families can do, schools can do, youth-serving organizations can do, communities can do to take action right away…together, these efforts will create lasting change,” Silverman said.