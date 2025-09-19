Prisoner gets 30 more years for stabbing cellmate to death at U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute

A federal judge in Indianapolis is adding 30 years to the sentence of a prisoner who stabbed his cellmate to death at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute.

Jeremy Mack, 50, was already serving a life sentence, imposed by a federal court in Ohio, when he stabbed his cellmate to death in September 2021.

The cellmate, Stephen Cannada, had arrived in Terre Haute the same day to begin an 8-year sentence for drug-related crimes.

"This additional sentence underscores our office’s commitment to ensuring accountability, even within the walls of a federal prison," U.S. attorney Tom Wheeler said in a statement. "The sentence imposed reflects the gravity of this crime, and we hope it brings a sense of justice and closure to the family and loved ones of Mr. Cannada."

In 2014, a federal court in Ohio sentenced Mack to life in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and drug trafficking, sex trafficking of children, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

While the extra 30 years won’t practically increase Mack’s life sentence, the U.S. prison bureau is imposing restrictions on his confinement.

According to inmate records, Mack is now at ADX Florence in Colorado, considered the harshest prison in the federal system.

