© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment which may cause temporary interruptions to our broadcasts and streams. Learn more »

Prisoner gets 30 more years for stabbing cellmate to death at U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute

WFIU | By George Hale
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
The Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Jeremy Mack was serving a life sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute at the time of the murder.

A federal judge in Indianapolis is adding 30 years to the sentence of a prisoner who stabbed his cellmate to death at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute.

Jeremy Mack, 50, was already serving a life sentence, imposed by a federal court in Ohio, when he stabbed his cellmate to death in September 2021.

The cellmate, Stephen Cannada, had arrived in Terre Haute the same day to begin an 8-year sentence for drug-related crimes.

"This additional sentence underscores our office’s commitment to ensuring accountability, even within the walls of a federal prison," U.S. attorney Tom Wheeler said in a statement. "The sentence imposed reflects the gravity of this crime, and we hope it brings a sense of justice and closure to the family and loved ones of Mr. Cannada."

In 2014, a federal court in Ohio sentenced Mack to life in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and drug trafficking, sex trafficking of children, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

While the extra 30 years won’t practically increase Mack’s life sentence, the U.S. prison bureau is imposing restrictions on his confinement.

According to inmate records, Mack is now at ADX Florence in Colorado, considered the harshest prison in the federal system.

Tags
News Statewide News
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
Related Content