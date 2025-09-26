Iowa wants to make Hoosiers' visit to Kinnick Stadium 'the most physical game you'll ever play'

IU's football team, ranked 11th nationally, has its first road test of the season Saturday at Iowa.

The Hoosiers are 4-0. Iowa is 3-1. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Peacock.

"It's a tough place to play, Kinnick Stadium," Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said. "They sell out almost every Saturday. It's loud. So we're going to have to play well. This will be a challenge, a more difficult challenge than the last one, for sure."

The last one was a stunning 63-10 rout of Illinois.

Iowa will want to keep IU's offense off the field, which means controlling the ball and leaning on its running game.

“We're going to make it the most physical game you'll ever play,” Iowa center Logan Jones was quoted as saying in the Des Moines Register. “That's our goal, and that's the way we want to do things. Whether you're ranked or not, we're going to make it a tough game.”

IU linebacker Aiden Fisher sees the challenge ahead posed by the Hawkeyes' offensive line.

"They’re big, they’re physical, they move well," Fisher said. "When you go against a physical o-Line like that, you really got to mind your Ps and Qs, you got to strike well at the point of attack. ... Be able to do what we do best, be aggressive, play really fast, and just strike, get off blocks. They do a great job; the tight ends are really good blockers too."

Iowa ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rushing offense at 200.5 yards per game.

"They've always been able to run the ball really well," Cignetti said. "And this quarterback (Mark Gronowski) has been a guy that finds a way to get it done. But the thing about Iowa in general, they will not beat themselves. You will have to beat them. They're not going to beat themselves and they play really well at home."

