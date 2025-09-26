© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Report: Indiana utilities 'backsliding' on the transition to clean energy

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
The score for CenterPoint Energy, in southwest Indiana, dropped the most — slipping from a B to a D.
Tim Jagielo
/
WNIN
The score for CenterPoint Energy, in southwest Indiana, dropped the most — slipping from a B to a D.

The Sierra Club said almost all of Indiana's investor-owned electric utilities are "backsliding" on the transition to cleaner energy. That's according to the group's annual report that tracks climate commitments.

The Sierra Club said data centers with big energy needs — and Gov. Mike Braun's focus on keeping coal plants open — are largely responsible for the changes.

The report looked at where utilities stood in efforts to close their coal plants by 2030, add no new natural gas and be powered by clean energy alone by 2035. Though the report doesn't specifically define "clean energy" — it mentions wind, solar and battery storage.

The score for CenterPoint Energy in southwest Indiana dropped the most. It went from a B to a D. The utility's unfinished 20-year plan calls for keeping coal plants open past 2030 — at least seven years later than originally planned.

Indiana Michigan Power up north dropped one letter grade to a C. Its parent company, AEP, asked Indiana customers to pay for coal plants owned by the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, even though Michigan and Ohio pulled back some of their funding.

READ MORE: NIPSCO plans large natural gas plant to serve data centers through new subsidiary

Looking for answers on climate solutions and climate change? Find more of our reporting through our project ipbs.org/climatequestions.

Northern Indiana utility NIPSCO also went down one letter to a B for plans to add a small natural gas plant. That grade came out before the public knew about NIPSCO plans for another, much larger gas plant. If built, it would put out the third most greenhouse gas emissions of any large industrial facility in the state.

AES Indiana and Duke Energy's scores stayed the same with a B and an F respectively. Hoosier Energy — the only Indiana generation and transmission cooperative listed in the report — also received an F.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Statewide News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele
Related Content