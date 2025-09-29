BHS South’s Hall makes world para 100-meter final, finishes eighth

Bloomington sprinter Violet Hall placed eighth in the women’s T47 100-meter final at the Para World Championships on Monday morning (ET) in New Delhi, India.

Hall, born without the lower part of her right arm, ran a time of 12.62 seconds.

She was the second-youngest athlete to compete in the finals at age 17. Hall is in her senior year at Bloomington High School South.

In Sunday's semifinals, Hall placed fourth in the third heat. She ran a personal best of 12.57 seconds. The top two runners from each heat qualified for the finals, plus the next two fastest times overall. Hall secured one of the eight spots in the finals as the last qualifier.

She will compete Sunday in the 200-meter semifinals.