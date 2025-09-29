© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BHS South’s Hall makes world para 100-meter final, finishes eighth

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
Violet Hall waves at the crowd as she is introduced in the 100-meter final.
Paralympic Games
Violet Hall waves at the crowd as she is introduced in the 100-meter final.

Bloomington sprinter Violet Hall placed eighth in the women’s T47 100-meter final at the Para World Championships on Monday morning (ET) in New Delhi, India.  

Hall, born without the lower part of her right arm, ran a time of 12.62 seconds. 

She was the second-youngest athlete to compete in the finals at age 17. Hall is in her senior year at Bloomington High School South. 

In Sunday's semifinals, Hall placed fourth in the third heat. She ran a personal best of 12.57 seconds. The top two runners from each heat qualified for the finals, plus the next two fastest times overall. Hall secured one of the eight spots in the finals as the last qualifier.   

She will compete Sunday in the 200-meter semifinals.
Tags
News Local News
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini