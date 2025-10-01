Edinburgh homecoming game cancelled due to harassment complaint

Edinburgh high school’s homecoming football game on Sept. 19 was cancelled due to a formal harassment complaint involving the football team, according to Supt. James Halik.

An announcement of the cancellation was made on Facebook that afternoon.

The school corporation is investigating the complaint. Halik said he hopes it will be complete by Monday, though the deadline is Oct. 6. The report is also being investigated by Edinburgh police. Their investigation timeline is different from the school’s, he said.

Halik said he’s unable to share more information on the case due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

According to the IndyStar, the complaint involves a Black student on the football team being harassed by his teammates. Parents told the IndyStar their son heard students saying the n-word around him during the first few weeks of school. This escalated to their son receiving threats from teammates over Snapchat the week leading up to the Homecoming game.