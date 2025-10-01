Plainfield 4th grade educator named Indiana Teacher of the Year

The Indiana Department of Education named Megan Johnson the 2026 Indiana Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. Johnson is a fourth grade teacher at Central Elementary School in the Plainfield Community School Corp.

Johnson has taught for 18 years. The central Indiana educator was selected for is passionate about ensuring students have the foundational literacy skills, the department said in a release.

She is also known for creative, hands-on projects that blend academics and real-world problem solving, according to her school. Johnson has also led service projects, including a hygiene supply drive that supported more than 60 local families.

“I am so excited for Megan Johnson, a dedicated literacy champion, to serve as our 2026 Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Johnson has made it her mission not only to improve outcomes for the students in her classroom, but to support her colleagues in doing the same for their students," Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement. "Her impact can be felt throughout the building and can be measured in more than just test scores. Each day, where she is making the greatest difference is in preparing her students to succeed far beyond the four walls of her classroom.”

For more than 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has recognized teachers across the state with the honor. School districts nominate their top teacher.

Johnson will be considered for National Teacher of the Year.

