Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood brings IU basketball to the streets

Kirkwood Avenue turned into a basketball block party Thursday night with the debut of Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood.

The event, which replaces the long-running Hoosier Hysteria, brought IU men’s and women’s basketball into the heart of the city, with thousands of fans lining three blocks of Kirkwood Avenue.

With the Sample Gates as a backdrop, the energy was palpable. Streets were closed, lights were set up, and crimson and cream dominated the night as fans packed the iconic stretch to celebrate the start of basketball season.

The men’s and women’s teams were introduced in grand fashion, greeted by loud cheers and chants. Skills competitions followed, giving fans a look at the players while keeping the atmosphere playful and interactive.

"It’s not lost on us how important Hoosier Nation is," women’s coach Teri Moren told the crowd. "So we thank you guys as well for being here. You guys are the sixth man inside that hall every night, and we're grateful for you.”

One of the highlights of the event came when freshman Trent Sisley drained a shot from the balcony above Five Guys, a moment that electrified the crowd and seems destined to be replayed frequently.

But the event wasn’t just about basketball. It was also about connection — a theme new men’s coach Darian DeVries has been pushing since he arrived in Bloomington.

Over the past several weeks, DeVries has made himself a visible figure across campus and around town. From helping freshmen move into dorms to snapping selfies with fans at the Traditions and Spirit rally, the new coach has embraced being one of Indiana’s most recognizable public figures.

The Kirkwood event fit right into that approach.

As the event wrapped up, DeVries declared, "Everyone in the Upstairs Pub, a round is on me. You tell them coach DeVries said I’m getting this one."

IU boasts the largest student section in the country at Assembly Hall, but recent classes haven’t experienced a sustained winning tradition that fills the rafters with banners.

The men's team has made the NCAA Tournament in only one of the past three seasons.

1 of 3 — DSC02572.JPG IU Red Steppers Performance Alexandra Halm / WTIU 2 of 3 — DSC02867.JPG IU Women's Basketball Shooting Contest Alexandra Halm / WTIU 3 of 3 — DSC02798.JPG IU Men's Basketball in the Shooting Contest Alexandra Halm / WTIU

DeVries asked the fans to help that change.

"Listen, guys, we can't be more excited," he said. "What makes this place special? You walk into Assembly Hall, you see the banners, but you know, what really makes this place special is this right here. We cannot wait for November 5. We are going to make that place louder than it has ever been. These guys are going to do their part, you're going to do your part, and we are going to bring some noise."