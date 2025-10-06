IU cornerback D'Angelo Ponds will be back for Oregon game

Star cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, who missed the Iowa game with an injury, will be back for Saturday's game at Oregon, IU coach Curt Cignetti said Monday.

"I expect Ponds to be fine and play," Cignetti said. "We found out late in the week he wouldn't be available for the Iowa game, so (defensive coordinator Bryant) Haines took out the eraser and ink pen and game plan changed a little bit, played a little bit more zone than he was planning on playing going into the game, and I thought we did well."

The nature of Ponds' injury has not been disclosed.

Having Ponds back is a big lift for the Hoosiers, who face Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a top contender for the Heisman Trophy. Cignetti praised Moore's arm strength, release and accuracy.

"He's very athletic, very fluid, can run, extend plays, change direction," Cignetti said. "He's getting the ball out on time, (with) rhythm. He snaps it off really quick.

"He's really impressive on tape. The wide receivers are equally as impressive. Tight end, good depth there; good depth at running back. They spread the ball around. They use the field, and they run the ball well.

"As (Moore has) played more, you can see he's building on his success, confidence, belief, and he's one of the great quarterbacks in the country. There's no doubt about it."

The Ducks rank sixth nationally in scoring offense and ninth in total offense.

The game against second-ranked Oregon represents a chance for seventh-ranked IU to answer critics who question its ability to compete against the very best teams in college football, regardless of how it fares against competition below the elite.

They point to last season and both of the Hoosiers' losses, to Ohio State and Notre Dame. Neither game was close.

Cignetti was asked Monday if IU has narrowed that gap.

"Well, we're not as big as Oregon," he said. "They can roll four inside guys at D-tackle that are 330 (pounds)-plus. They've got big people in there.

"I guess we're going to find out this week, but what I would say about Ohio State and Notre Dame, you can dwell on the line of scrimmage, but I don't think we won the battle at any position in those games."