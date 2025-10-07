Michigan City representative retires from public service

Democratic Michigan City Rep. Pat Boy will not be returning for the 2026 legislative session, leaving the office after seven years. Her last day will be Friday, Oct. 17.

Prior to her time in the legislature, Boy held an elected position as a member of the Michigan City Common Council.

“After 22 years of public service, I have made the bittersweet decision to step back and focus on my family while continuing to be a proud neighbor and resource to Michigan City,” Boy said in a release. “Serving the people of Northwest Indiana has been the honor of a lifetime and one of my most meaningful experiences. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working alongside so many dedicated colleagues, community leaders and advocates who share a deep commitment to improving the lives of Hoosiers.

Elected to the Indiana House in 2018, she served on three House committees: Environmental Affairs, Elections and Apportionment and Natural Resources. In the 2025 session, Boy passed House Enrolled Act 1376 to expand access to opioid overdose reversal medication and House Enrolled Act 1380, which exempts motor driven cycles and lightweight electric vehicles from supplemental fees.

Advancing those bills “was a milestone,” Boy said, reminding her “how collaboration and persistence can lead to real results for our communities.”

“Although I am stepping away from elected office, my heart will always be with the people I had the privilege to serve. I wish my colleagues in the General Assembly continued success and thank them for their friendship and partnership throughout the years. I will be spending more time with my family and my cat, tending to my long-neglected garden and staying engaged in the community that has given me so much. I look forward to watching the next public servant continue this important work with the same care and determination that has always inspired me. Thank you, House District 9.”

Boy’s departure mid-term means that the local Democratic party will schedule a caucus to choose a successor to finish her term. Boy was up for reelection, along with the rest of the House, in 2026.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, thanked Boy for her service over the last seven years.

“Before coming to the Statehouse, Rep. Boy served her community as a union worker, a small business owner and as a member of the Michigan City Common Council. Her adult life has been dedicated to giving back to her community and creating a better state for all Hoosiers to thrive in,” he said. “While House Democrats will miss serving alongside Pat, she has certainly earned a relaxing retirement with her family. Thank you, Pat.”

