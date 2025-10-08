Braun says wages for government-incentivized jobs have seen an increase this year

The average wage for Hoosiers has increased over the last nine months, according to Gov. Mike Braun.

Braun said this improvement shows Indiana's new economic development approach — which prioritizes wage growth — is working.

Wages for jobs that received state incentives went up by 10 percent since January. And Braun said Indiana cut the average amount the state spent on those jobs by about two-thirds. He said growing wages while spending fewer taxpayer dollars is productive and innovative.

"Together with Indiana business community, we're making Indiana the best place in the country to start or grow a career—a company, and it'll be attractive to those that are wanting to move here as well," Braun said.

Braun said his focus is on maximizing taxpayer dollars, creating new high-paying jobs and helping to strengthen families and communities.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2025 IPB News