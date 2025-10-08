© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
EPA ends Biden-era pollution rule delay for coke ovens, NW Indiana advocates tout health benefits

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Coke is a product made from coal — as pictured here in coke oven — that's used in steelmaking.
Courtesy of SunCoke
Coke is a product made from coal — as pictured here in coke oven — that's used in steelmaking.

The Trump administration will now let a Biden-era rule to reduce pollution from coke ovens go into effect.

Coke is a product made from coal that's used in steelmaking. Coke ovens emit harmful chemicals like benzene, which causes cancer.

In July, the Trump administration delayed the rule for two years and said the industry wouldn't be able to comply in time. After reviewing data and public comments — and facing a lawsuit from environmental groups — the Environmental Protection Agency changed its mind.

Among other things, the new rules require coke plants to monitor the air for the benzene at their fence lines and work to reduce emissions if the levels are too high.

Haley Lewis is an attorney with the Environmental Integrity Project — one of the groups that sued EPA. She said this kind of monitoring has helped to significantly reduce pollution at businesses like oil refineries. It could also help coke plants address gas leaks.

"Because they don't want to have fugitive leaks from their plant either. So that just— it's a net benefit to everyone and it really is affordable and it's achievable, and it's demonstrated success in other sectors too," Lewis said.

Lisa Vallee is the organizing director for the group Just Transition Northwest Indiana. Both of Indiana's coke plants are in northwest Indiana near steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs' Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor facilities.

"Even in this atmosphere where we feel like everything is impossible, like there's really no levers to pull, that no one's looking out for us — there is still a way for us to come together and press for change that we need In our communities to keep us safe and healthy," Vallee said.

The Trump administration could still grant individual coke plants an extension — giving them another year or two to comply. It also plans to repeal the rule next year.

We couldn't reach coke producer SunCoke or steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs in time for comment.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Statewide News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele
