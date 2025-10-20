© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Horseshoe Casino workers launch first day of strike for union recognition

WFIU | By Timoria Cunningham
Published October 20, 2025 at 6:49 AM EDT
A group of people are marching in a circle holding red and white picket signs that say "Horseshoe Teamsters on Strike" There is a man wearing black pants and a grey jacket. There is a woman in all black and one woman wearing a black short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with a black jacket tied around her hips.
Timoria Cunningham
Workers say the stoppage is in response to the casino not recognizing their union. Workers voted last week to authorize the strike and give the company time to recognize the union. The workers delivered a letter to the company seeking that recognition, but table games dealer Ericka Hacker said that letter, along with others, have been ignored.

Around 150 Indiana casino workers started a strike Oct. 17 against Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Workers say the stoppage is in response to the casino not recognizing their union.

Workers voted last week to authorize the strike. They said they wanted to give the company time to recognize the union.

The workers delivered a letter to the company seeking that recognition, but table games dealer Ericka Hacker said that letter, along with others, have been ignored. Hacker said she will strike until their demands are met because she feels undervalued and unappreciated.

“We will stand here 24 hours, seven days a week, until you recognize us,” Hacker said.

They are demanding better short-term disability pay, increased wages and safer parking lots.

The workers and casino management agreed on an Oct. 17 union election, but it has been "postponed indefinitely" due to the federal government shutdown.

READ MORE: Horseshoe Casino workers vote to authorize strike for union recognition, increased wages

Hacker encouraged customers to boycott the establishment.

Dustin Roach is the president of Teamsters Local 135, the union representing the casino workers. He said he hopes the casino reaches out to the union so they can begin the bargaining.

“Sometimes these companies don't realize that if they just sat down and spoke with their workers—listened to their workers and gave their workers a voice and a seat at the table, then they wouldn't be at this point,” he said.

Roach said since the workers had to strike, the union’s demands have changed. The union plans to offer the company a preliminary contract that will help protect workers while they negotiate their first contract with the casino.

Despite not being officially recognized as a union, Local 135 representatives said they will still receive strike pay.

Horseshoe Indianapolis did not respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Timoria Cunningham

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

