BMV opens second comment period on license gender changes. Advocates call it 'a sign of cruelty'

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is opening a second public comment period on a proposed rule to eliminate gender changes on driver's licenses. Advocates say the move is a "direct dismissal of public will" after dozens of people showed up to the first public hearing in opposition.

The proposed BMV rule seeks to comply with a March executive order from Gov. Mike Braun. He directed state agencies to "enforce the biological binary." It also cites a recent Indiana Court of Appeals case that said "gender" on a BMV credential means "sex" — and, more specifically, the binary options male and female.

The Indiana BMV said in a statement the rule was withdrawn because it had already been submitted to the attorney general's office. It asked the agency to open a second public comment period after receiving "substantive comments."

Chris Paulsen is the CEO of IYG, North America's oldest continuously operating organization for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults. She said the second public hearing is "troublesome."

"It's especially frightening that the BMV is saying that individuals cannot have identification that truly represents who they are," Paulsen said.

Paulsen said "it doesn't make sense" to have identification documents like driver's licenses that don't match how people present themselves. They said the rule will affect every interaction transgender and nonbinary Hoosiers have where they have to present an ID.

"It will cause loss of employment, loss of housing. There's all kinds of harm that this will cause to everyday Hoosiers," Paulsen said.

Paulsen said nearly 50 Hoosiers showed up in opposition to the rule's first public hearing and hundreds more sent letters to the BMV. But, she said the agency needs to understand the proposal's harm.

"Their rhetoric is no harm is caused. And we know that is blatantly false," Paulsen said.

The second public hearing on the rule is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. ET at the Indiana Government Center South.

The public can comment on the rule via mail or e-mail by Nov. 14. The email address is BMVLegal@bmv.in.gov. The mailing address is:

LSA Document #25-321 Credential Documentation Requirements

Kevin Kolbus

Indiana Government Center North

100 North Senate Avenue, Room N404

Indianapolis, IN 46204

