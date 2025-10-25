Unbeaten and second-ranked IU dismantles UCLA, 56–6

Indiana continued its unbeaten season Saturday, crushing UCLA 56–6 before a sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd and a national Big Noon Kickoff audience on Fox.

Head coach Curt Cignetti called it "a complete team win," as the Hoosiers improved to 8–0 overall and 5–0 in the Big Ten with dominant performances on both sides of the ball.

"Proud of the coaches, proud of the team," Cignetti said. "A lot of guys contributed. We created turnovers and third downs. It was on a big platform against a team that was hot."

On the play from scrimmage, IU linebacker Aiden Fisher stepped in front of a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, giving the Hoosiers a 7–0 lead.

"That play was huge," Cignetti said. "It showed how we wanted to play — physical, fast, and fearless."

Fisher later left with a knee injury, but his replacement, Isaiah Jones, filled in seamlessly, recording a team-high eight tackles.

"It's something that you want to prepare for but you hope never happens," Jones said. "But it's something that you have to be ready for and you have to step up when it's your turn."

Cignetti did not give more details on Fisher's injury, saying he's going to have x-rays.

Indiana's forced three turnovers, three sacks, and limited UCLA to 201 total yards.

Cignetti credited defensive coordinator Bryant Haines for the unit's consistency.

"Bryant does a great job," he said. "The kids respond, they have pride, and we've gotten better every week."

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 45 yards and another score.

"Fernando's a mobile guy," Cignetti said. "He can extend plays, make throws on the move. He's a big reason why we're where we are."

Said running back Roman Hemby, "That's kind of our mentality. We take the game and impose our will on the defense."

Cignetti praised the offensive line for another dominant game.

"When you start to see a team wave the white flag, so to speak, break their will, it takes a while," he said. "It usually happens sometime in the third quarter.”

Indiana plays at Maryland next Saturday.