News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Democratic lawmakers considering response to redistricting push

WFIU | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 26, 2025 at 7:19 PM EDT
State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) discusses redistricting efforts during an October 25 town hall in South Bend.
Michael Gallenberger
Indiana Democrats hope they’re just a few weeks away from avoiding a congressional redistricting attempt. The Trump administration has been urging states to redraw their maps before next year’s midterm elections, to try to make them more friendly to Republican candidates. State Representative Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) believes the practical deadline for that is approaching.

"These maps have to be adopted with enough time for people to run for office in January," Bauer said during a town hall in South Bend on Saturday. "So, in my view, we’d have to draw those maps by the end of November to get them approved and people available to run in those new districts."

Bauer said there’s been talk about holding a vote on redistricting during the Indiana General Assembly’s organization day in November, to avoid the cost of a special session. Most of the audience at Saturday's town hall indicated their opposition to redistricting, and many of their questions focused on stopping the current push.

So far, Indiana Senate Republicans say they don’t have enough votes to approve new maps. Bauer said Democrats are watching closely, to see if more lawmakers voice their support.

"This isn’t about representation," Bauer said. "This is about shifting political power before the next election."

Republican Governor Mike Braun has argued that new maps could “even the playing field” from Democratic gerrymandering, and he felt confident that more people are warming up to the idea.

Still, Bauer said she’s heard from Republican lawmakers who are privately opposed to redistricting. “I believe there is still respect for the institution," Bauer added. "We’ve never been asked to do this before. We have never seen this before."

She thinks the political ramifications are still unknown: Republicans could see threats of primary challenges or reduced federal funding if they oppose redistricting, but they may also face pushback from voters if they support it.

If redistricting efforts are successful, Bauer hopes to see legal action, especially if the new maps impact minority communities in Indianapolis and Northwest Indiana. "I think that is, at this point, the only way we can get those maps thrown out," Bauer said.

She said Indiana Democrats would continue to push for the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission.
Michael Gallenberger
