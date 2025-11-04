© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
College Goal Sunday offers free assistance for FAFSA applications

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
College Goal Sunday will hold a statewide event Nov. 9 to help Indiana residents fill out their FAFSA form.
Screenshot
/
FAFSA
College Goal Sunday will hold a statewide event Nov. 9 to help Indiana residents fill out their FAFSA form.

Indiana residents will be able to receive help filing their 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid applications at the statewide College Goal Sunday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time Nov. 9. 

The event offers 34 locations throughout the state. One of the locations is 408 N. Union St. in Bloomington.

Submitting FAFSA is crucial in receiving any form of financial aid such as loans and scholarships from the federal, state or institutional level, College Goal Sunday Co-Chair Bill Wozniak said. Some people are hesitant filling out FAFSA for a variety of reasons, he said, but the over 30-year-old event aims to make the process easier.  

College Goal Sunday will have FAFSA experts to answer questions and there will be a computer lab attendees can use, he said.

“The worst thing that happens, you came, you spent 10 minutes, 15 minutes. You got it filed, and then you didn't need it, as opposed to not filing and missing out on $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 or more of financial aid,” Wozniak said. 

Though tax information is entered directly from the IRS into the FAFSA form, people should bring their most recent tax information and investment information, and if set-up already, their FAFSA account log-in information, Wozniak said.

He said individuals should anticipate the submission process taking as little as 10 minutes but as much as 40 minutes.  

In the past few years, issues have arisen with the FAFSA form such as broken links and the site freezing, but Wozniak said he expects this year to have fewer challenges based on the cases they have had so far. 

“We always have this service available so that people know there is going to be College Goal Sunday events available to help them, so they never think they're on their own,” Wozniak said.

If people are unable to attend the November event they can contact College Goal Sunday or contact their local financial aid office. Another College Goal Sunday event is expected later this winter, Wozniak said.

The state deadline for filing for FAFSA is April 15 but colleges may have their own deadlines which could be earlier. The federal deadline is June 30, 2027.
Natalie Fitzgibbons
