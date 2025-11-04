Indiana Youth Institute launches new initiative to boost adult mentorship for Hoosier kids

The Indiana Youth Institute announced a statewide effort Tuesday to increase support for children, aiming to ensure each Hoosier child has at least five supportive adults in their lives by 2050.

The announcement came during the 2025 “KIDS COUNT Conference” in downtown Indianapolis, which annually brings together teachers, mentors, counselors and other youth-serving professionals.

The initiative, called “FIVE by 50,” seeks to connect children with multiple adults who can provide guidance, mentorship and encouragement.

“Strong connections do not just happen. They grow through intention, accountability, and teamwork,” said Tami Silverman, president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that provides training and other resources for youth-serving organizations around the state to improve Hoosier children’s wellbeing. “FIVE by 50 focuses on building up the support systems around kids, so every young person in Indiana has trusted adults who cheer them on, open doors, and help them pursue their own best future.”

IYI officials pointed to research showing that children with multiple supportive adults tend to have better attendance, stronger mental health and higher academic success.

Silverman said the initiative is designed to bring together schools, after-school programs, community organizations and other youth-serving programs to create a network of support across the state.

A national 2024 analysis found that youth engaged in formal mentoring programs reported significantly fewer behavioral problems and fewer symptoms of depression and social anxiety compared with those without mentors.

The reported published by MENTOR, a national nonprofit that advocates and provides resources for mentoring, showed that youth with a mentor are 92% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities; 75% more likely to have held a leadership position in a club or sports team; and 22% more likely to have experienced a strong sense of belonging while growing up.

Adults who were mentored as youth reported that their mentor contributed significantly to their success later in life. A majority additionally said that mentoring relationships helped with education-related issues and supported their mental health.

Studies cited by MENTOR Indiana, the national organization’s state affiliate, indicate that structured, long-term mentoring programs with trained mentors — like Big Brothers Big Sisters and College Mentors for Kids — can help young people regulate emotions, improve self-esteem, develop social skills and strengthen attitudes toward learning.

Despite those benefits, though, roughly one in three young people in the United States grows up without a mentor outside their family. The gap effects an estimated 9 million youth nationwide.

At the same time, a recent survey found that in Indiana, only about 83,820 children were enrolled in after‑school programs — despite the fact that nearly half a million families indicated they would like access for their children. Cost, transportation and limited availability were cited as major barriers. Such programs are cited by mentorship advocates as sources of mentorship for school-aged kids.

Individuals and organizations can participate in IYI’s new initiative by signing up at iyi.org/FIVEby50.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

