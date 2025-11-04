© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Republican Rep. Karickhoff not seeking 2026 reelection

WFIU | By Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:39 PM EST
Indiana House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Karickhoff, right, speaks with House Majority Floor Leader Matt Lehman during the 2025 session.
Photo courtesy of House Republican Caucus
Indiana House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Karickhoff, right, speaks with House Majority Floor Leader Matt Lehman during the 2025 session.

House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Karickhoff won’t seek reelection next year, becoming the first high-ranking member of the Legislature to make such a decision ahead of the 2026 elections.

He made the announcement in a statement released Monday in which he said “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of District 30 and the state of Indiana.”

Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, was first elected to the House in 2010, representing parts of Howard and Grant counties, and first became speaker pro tem for the 2019 session.

In that position, he is a top lieutenant in House Republican leadership to Speaker Todd Huston and often presides over House floor sessions when Huston is away from the chamber.

Karickhoff’s announcement highlighted his work to combat the opioid crisis, strengthen economic development and protect the state’s natural resources.

He also had sponsored bills in recent years aimed at allowing immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driving-privilege cards and making some noncitizens eligible for in-state college tuition. But those proposals didn’t advance in the face of opposition from fellow Republicans pushing for a tighter immigration crackdown.

“I’ve always believed in practical solutions and respectful debate, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many dedicated public servants,” Karickhoff said in his statement.

Karickhoff has easily won reelection in what has become a heavily Republican area since he defeated Democratic Rep. Ron Herrell in the 2010 election that gave Republicans the House majority they’ve held ever since.

Karickhoff served as Kokomo’s city park superintendent and Ivy Tech Community College’s executive director of facilities and was a Kokomo City Council member before his election to the Legislature.

Other legislators who aren’t running again

Karickhoff joins at least three other legislators who’ve announced this will be their final term in the General Assembly. Those are:

  • Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper, who has served in the House since 2017 and is chair of the House Natural Resources Committee.
  • Sen. Eric Bassler, R-Washington, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
  • Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and is chair of the Senate’s Family and Children Services Committee.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
