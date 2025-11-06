© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana health agency plans furloughs because of federal shutdown

WFIU | By Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:29 PM EST
Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Health

Nearly 50 Indiana Department of Health staffers face being furloughed starting next week because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

State health officials confirmed Thursday it had notified 48 employees that they could temporarily lose their jobs effective Nov. 9 if the federal shutdown that began Oct. 1 isn’t resolved.

Those employees work for the department’s Consumer Services and Health Care Regulation Commission, which has functions funded by both state and federal sources, agency spokeswoman Lisa Welch told the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

“Since the shutdown, these employees have focused primarily on state-funded responsibilities, which has reached its limit,” Welch said in an email response.

The Consumer Services and Healthcare Regulation Commission’s work includes health care facility licensing and certification, health care quality and ensuring radiation safety and protection among health care providers, according to the Health Department’s website.

The Health Department has nearly 900 total employees, according to the Indiana Transparency Portal.

The state will cover the employer portion of insurance premiums for the furloughed workers and they will be eligible for unemployment benefits, Welch said. Those workers, however, will not be eligible for back pay which federal employees have typically received following furloughs during previous government shutdowns.

The federal shutdown has reached Day 37 with no significant progress or move to ending the standoff. Hoosiers have also been impacted by delayed and reduced SNAP benefits.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
