Congressional report cites Purdue in push for tighter limits on Chinese students

A new congressional report uses Purdue University as an example to push for tighter limits on Chinese students and academic partnerships nationwide, even as it praises the school as a model for research security. The report follows a March inquiry from the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which asked Purdue and five other U.S. universities for detailed information on Chinese nationals enrolled or employed on their campuses.

In an April 1 response obtained by WFYI through a public records request, Purdue said it shares the committee’s concerns.

“As the Committee assessed, there are increasing risks posed by PRC’s strategic efforts to exploit American Universities for technological and military advancements. Moreover, we recognize, as you noted, that American campuses are soft targets for espionage and intellectual property theft,” wrote Purdue Provost Patrick J. Wolfe.

The majority staff report, released Sept. 19 by committee chair Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), examined Chinese nationals and partnerships at six universities, including Purdue. It cited past ties between some students and faculty and Chinese institutions connected to the country’s military or defense sector, and argued those links justify stricter controls on visas, research and funding. But it did not describe any confirmed cases of academic espionage at Purdue or the other universities.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, his administration has attempted to have more influence on the country's higher education institutions. Some universities are under pressure to make commitments that align with Trump’s political priorities. Earlier this year, the administration briefly revoked visa statuses of hundreds of international students.

Indiana congressman responds

The committee’s initial letter to Purdue President Mung Chiang and the final report were issued by the Republican majority; the Democratic ranking member did not sign them. A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Jim Baird (R-Greencastle), who represents the district that includes Purdue, did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. André Carson (D-Indianapolis), who sits on the committee, said he was not aware of the investigation until after the chairman sent letters to the universities.

“Instead of conducting a fair and balanced process, the committee’s majority excluded Democrats from every aspect of the report,” Carson told WFYI this week in response to emailed questions. “The result is one-sided. To address such a serious issue, it cannot be treated as a political tool. Issues of national security require bipartisan collaboration.”

A spokesperson for his office said that Democratic committee members were excluded from the investigation from the beginning.

The report urged Congress and the president to take additional actions to secure U.S. universities. Policy recommendations included reinforcing visa screening laws, enhancing scrutiny of Chinese nationals — including denying applicants affiliated with universities with defense ties — and further restricting access to sensitive research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Purdue highlighted for ‘forward-leaning approach’

The report devotes a case study to Purdue, criticizing faculty engagement with Chinese universities but commending the university for reviewing its policies and adopting new safeguards.

“This forward-leaning approach should serve as an example to other institutions of higher education,” the report said.

The committee pointed to four new Purdue policies, including a prohibition on foreign adversary funding and clear guidelines on research security and export controls.

The report said U.S. and state governments fund some Chinese graduate students’ education through grants. It noted that, according to the National Science Foundation, most graduate research assistantships, fellowships and postdoc appointments receive some federal funding.

The report argues that this should not be the case. All six universities reported students with previous education at Chinese universities with military ties, and taxpayer money is funding their education. Purdue enrolled undergraduate or graduate students with ties to more than 30 of over 60 Chinese universities with military ties, according to the report.

American trade with at least some of these universities is restricted by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Universities told the committee that they look to the Department of State’s visa determinations when evaluating national security risks.

“Of course, irrespective of their nationality or country of origin, we only ever enroll international students or employ non-U.S. persons who have secured fully vetted and approved visas through the United States Government,” Wolfe wrote of Purdue.

The committee found evidence of academic collaborations between some universities in the U.S. and the Chinese universities, including visiting professors or joint degree programs. Purdue hosted 16 visiting professors, and six Purdue faculty served sabbaticals in China. Some of the Chinese universities are connected to China’s defense industry.

Purdue’s international community and academic security

For more than two decades, Purdue has built an academic relationship with students and academics in China.

In its April 1 letter, Purdue detailed the enrollment of its Chinese student population on the main campus. The university reported 2,183 Chinese national students — about 3.8% of roughly 58,000 students — with a little over one-third undergraduates and a little over half doctoral students.

The university said 81% of the 1,400 Chinese graduate students “were granted tuition remissions by virtue of holding graduate staff appointments, which is consistent with standard practice for all Purdue main campus graduate students with staff appointments.” The remaining 19% paid their own tuition.

The university reported that 515 graduate students received funding from government-sponsored or private grants or contracts, 402 were paid from federal grants or contracts, and 402 worked on federally funded research projects in fall 2024. Purdue said it restricts access to sensitive work.

“Purdue has established institutional policies and internal controls to ensure full compliance with U.S. government regulations regarding the involvement of foreign nationals in federally funded research,” said the letter.

The university said it uses background checks and internal compliance programs to monitor and restrict research with military or dual-use applications. It reviews international activity by scholars to ensure a Malign Foreign Talent Recruitment Program, work with restricted parties or export-controlled information aren’t involved.

A university spokesperson told WFYI that Purdue had no additional comment beyond what was in the committee’s press release.

In its letter, Purdue said 97% of the 296 Chinese students from the 2023 graduating class who reported post-graduation plans remained in the U.S.

