Indiana leaders honor Hoosier veterans in downtown Indianapolis service

Local leaders gathered for a Veterans Day service in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday morning. Just over 100 people gathered at the Indiana War Memorial to celebrate and honor those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Michael Hershman is the director of the Roudebush Medical Center. Hershman said helping veterans heal from the visible and invisible wounds of war is his dream job.

"It's Christmas day, every day," Hershman said. "It's Super Bowl Sunday. I see heroes in every direction, and not just our veterans, but you know, their family members that accompany them, their caregivers."

He said veterans continue to serve and lead in their communities after they hang up their uniforms. As such, Hershman said communities should take care of their veterans all year long.

"Don't let, 'Thank you, thank you for your service,' just kind of be a passive thing. It needs to be a permanent thing," Hershman said. "It needs to be a permanent thing. I know there's lots going on in town today for our veterans that should be every day for our veterans."

George Evans Sr. is a U.S. Airforce veteran who attended the downtown service. He served from 1973 to 1977.

"I want my family, friends, the country, to be free. That sacrifice was well worth it," Evans said. "My veteran service, I know, has helped me in my life since then, in every aspect of raising my family, the jobs that I've been blessed to have, and my status right now, it has helped me tremendously."

Even during the ongoing government shutdown, several benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs are still being distributed to veterans, including compensation, pensions, education, and housing benefits.

Governor Mike Braun and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett were scheduled to speak at the event but were unable to attend. Both had written statements read for them at the ceremony.

