Taxes due Wednesday, extensions available 

Hoosiers should pay their income taxes by Wednesday.

The federal and state tax deadlines are April 15. For those mailing their tax documents, that means their returns must be postmarked no later than that date. It is possible to request an extension for the paperwork, but any taxes owed for 2025 must be paid on time. Late payments could add interest.



The IRS provides extensions, which can be requested online or by mail , if the request is filed before the deadline. Extensions are available to anyone, regardless of income. The request can be completed through the IRS Free File option .



Once that extension request is completed, taxpayers have until Oct.15 to file their federal return. It also automatically extends the timeline for Indiana returns.



If taxpayers are only seeking an extension on the Indiana income tax paperwork, they can complete an IT-9 form online or by mail . They will have until Nov. 16 to file and pay outstanding balances.



The state will waive late penalties if filers pay at least 90 percent of the original balance due on April 15, and if they pay the remainder and any interest by Nov. 16.

