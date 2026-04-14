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Taxes due Wednesday, extensions available 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published April 14, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
The Internal Revenue Services’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program includes sites nationwide with certified tax preparers to assist in filing taxes.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Tax Day is April 15.

Hoosiers should pay their income taxes by Wednesday. 

The federal and state tax deadlines are April 15. For those mailing their tax documents, that means their returns must be postmarked no later than that date. It is possible to request an extension for the paperwork, but any taxes owed for 2025 must be paid on time. Late payments could add interest.  

The IRS provides extensions, which can be requested online or by mail, if the request is filed before the deadline. Extensions are available to anyone, regardless of income. The request can be completed through the IRS Free File option. 

Once that extension request is completed, taxpayers have until Oct.15 to file their federal return. It also automatically extends the timeline for Indiana returns. 

If taxpayers are only seeking an extension on the Indiana income tax paperwork, they can complete an IT-9 form online or by mail. They will have until Nov. 16 to file and pay outstanding balances. 

The state will waive late penalties if filers pay at least 90 percent of the original balance due on April 15, and if they pay the remainder and any interest by Nov. 16.  
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
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