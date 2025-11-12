© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

IU expert explains extremes of this week’s weather

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM EST
Bloomington saw its first snow of the season Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington saw its first snow of the season Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

From snow to 70 degrees in less than a week, an IU expert says the unusual and extreme temperatures for this time of year are due to an unstable air mass during fall.   

Bloomington had its first snowfall earlier this week, with temperatures dropping as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit. This weekend, the temperature will reach as high as 70 degrees Fahrenheit.  

Gabriel Filippelli, executive director of IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute, said it’s unusual to see such extreme temperatures in the span of less than a week. He attributes this in part to seasonal changes in the atmosphere. 

He said the fall and spring are transition periods in temperature: the air mass is more unstable, which causes swings in temperature. Those changes are more extreme with climate change also warming the atmosphere, compared to summer and winter, where the atmosphere is more stable. 

“That's because they build up to this kind of stable pattern over weeks and months,” he said. “So, as it gets warmer and warmer in the summer, let's say that that warmth kind of gets locked in to some of the atmospheric circulation patterns, similar to the winter, right? It kind of locks in these cold fronts that are pretty stable.” 

After a wave of higher temperatures this weekend, Filippelli expects to see colder weather with a few brief warmer intervals. Colder temperatures will most likely set in by the end of December. 

Filippelli predicts future Novembers will be warmer as climate change continues. From 1970 to 2024, states in the Ohio Valley, including Indiana, have seen an average of 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit increase in fall temperature. 
Tags
News Local News
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.