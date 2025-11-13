© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputy struck and killed on I-69 helping disabled semi

WFIU | By Stephanie Wiechmann, IPR News
Published November 13, 2025 at 2:33 PM EST
Delaware County Sheriff's Office

This story has been updated.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was killed on I-69 early Wednesday morning while responding to an accident.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office says Corporal Blake Reynolds was helping a broken-down semi-truck partially in the road along I-69 North near Gaston around 3:30 AM. A northbound semi-truck crashed into his patrol SUV. The sheriff’s office says Reynolds was out of the vehicle and was directly hit.

The Indiana State Police are investigating and helping Delaware County take emergency calls Wednesday.

Sergeant Scott Keegan said Reynold’s police lights were activated as he parked behind the first semi-truck.

“It’s a danger that always comes with our job,” he said, “being out on the interstate, so you know, it’s just one of …. We’re trained for it, but tragedies happen, and that’s the case that we have today.”

The state police identify the driver of the semi that struck Reynolds as Teddy Malcom Johnson of New Haven, Indiana. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and ISP says his condition is unknown. Keegan says the truck, hauling for Prairie Farms, possibly had a dashboard camera installed, and the company is talking with ISP.

Reynolds joined the sheriff’s office in 2022 after serving in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife.

Stephanie Wiechmann is our Managing Editor and “All Things Considered” Host.  Contact her at slwiechmann@bsu.edu.
News
Stephanie Wiechmann, IPR News
See stories by Stephanie Wiechmann, IPR News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.