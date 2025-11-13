Delaware County sheriff’s deputy struck and killed on I-69 helping disabled semi

This story has been updated.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was killed on I-69 early Wednesday morning while responding to an accident.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office says Corporal Blake Reynolds was helping a broken-down semi-truck partially in the road along I-69 North near Gaston around 3:30 AM. A northbound semi-truck crashed into his patrol SUV. The sheriff’s office says Reynolds was out of the vehicle and was directly hit.

The Indiana State Police are investigating and helping Delaware County take emergency calls Wednesday.

Sergeant Scott Keegan said Reynold’s police lights were activated as he parked behind the first semi-truck.

“It’s a danger that always comes with our job,” he said, “being out on the interstate, so you know, it’s just one of …. We’re trained for it, but tragedies happen, and that’s the case that we have today.”

The state police identify the driver of the semi that struck Reynolds as Teddy Malcom Johnson of New Haven, Indiana. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and ISP says his condition is unknown. Keegan says the truck, hauling for Prairie Farms, possibly had a dashboard camera installed, and the company is talking with ISP.

Reynolds joined the sheriff’s office in 2022 after serving in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife.

