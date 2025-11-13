© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Utility I&M wants to fast-track energy for AI data centers. How much will its other customers pay?

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
A model of the AI data center planned for Jeffersonville. The utility Indiana Michigan Power expects that by 2030, AI data centers planned for its territory will use more electricity every year than all the residents it serves today.
Courtesy of Meta
A model of the AI data center planned for Jeffersonville. The utility Indiana Michigan Power expects that by 2030, AI data centers planned for its territory will use more electricity every year than all the residents it serves today.

The northern Indiana electric utility Indiana Michigan Power wants the state's permission to quickly acquire about twice as much electricity as it has now in order to serve AI data centers. Consumer advocates said that could cost more than $5 billion and it's not clear how much of the cost tech companies would pay.

I&M wants to build or purchase up to 3,300 megawatts of "dispatchable power" — likely natural gas — and up to 800 MW of clean energy to serve data centers.

A state law passed this year speeds up the process to get energy for data centers. It also requires them to foot 80 percent of the bill.

But consumer advocates with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and the Citizens Action Coalition said I&M hasn't spelled out what portion data centers would pay versus its other customers.

"So we don't have clear insight into how bills are going to change over time, how this potentially could impact ratepayers. Other than that we know it's going to be very, very expensive," said CAC's Ben Inskeep.

I&M said its tariff requires data centers to pay for the energy needed to serve them and has safeguards in place if they stop or significantly reduce service.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is expected to decide whether to approve I&M's process for getting power for data centers by the end of December.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.