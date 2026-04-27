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Farm Bill heads to rules committee, could get House vote later this week

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT
A tractor with a sprayer drives toward the camera.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A farmer spraying a field to prep for planting season.

The long-awaited Farm Bill could make it to the House floor by the end of the week.

The bill, which sets policies for agriculture and food, went to the Rules Committee Monday.

Brantley Seifers, director of national government affairs of the Indiana Farm Bureau, said the Rules Committee has its work cut out.

“Rules Committee has about 340 amendments to go through for a potential Farm Bill,” he said. “So, a lot of work ahead of them, but we'll know more once they conclude and see what amendments are going to be in and what amendments are going to be out and debated on the House floor.”

Included in the bill that would be of particular interest to Indiana farmers is a proposal for year-round E-15 fuel sales, a potential boon for the state’s corn industry.

“There's a lot of big wins for the Farm Bill,” he said. “For Indiana members, farmers across the state, it's certainty. It's certainty they haven't had, for several years now we've been needing this farm bill to get across.”

The Farm Bill is typically updated every five years, but due to government shutdowns and international conflicts, it is three years past due.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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