Bloomington Chick-Fil-A closing temporarily for a remodel

The Bloomington Chick-Fil-A announced on its Facebook page that the east side location will be closed temporarily for a remodel.

It will be closed starting Saturday (May 9). The post did not say how long the remodel will take.

While the location is closed, the Chick-Fil-A inside College Mall will operate 20 curbside spots like a drive-thru.

Customers can order ahead on the app, pull into a spot, and an employee will deliver the order to the vehicle. Traditional walk up ordering inside the mall remains an option.