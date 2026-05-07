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Bloomington Chick-Fil-A closing temporarily for a remodel

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
A chick fil a restraunt.
Captured on Google Maps

The Bloomington Chick-Fil-A announced on its Facebook page that the east side location will be closed temporarily for a remodel.

It will be closed starting Saturday (May 9). The post did not say how long the remodel will take.

While the location is closed, the Chick-Fil-A inside College Mall will operate 20 curbside spots like a drive-thru.

Customers can order ahead on the app, pull into a spot, and an employee will deliver the order to the vehicle. Traditional walk up ordering inside the mall remains an option.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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