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IU's Camp S.O.U.L marks first finale on Juneteenth at Switchyard Park

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Camp S.O.U.L is a six-day pre-college camp, hosted by IU's African American Arts Institute.

High school students from across the country are spending this week at Indiana University in Bloomington to learn African American musical traditions through Camp S.O.U.L.

https://www.ipm.org/news/2026-06-15/city-of-bloomington-iu-partner-for-juneteenth, and was underway on Sunday.

The program was founded in 2004 to expose young artists to the college experience while learning African American music and culture.

It selects 25 students each year from a pool of around 60 to 80 applicants and welcomes students from both Indiana and outside the state.

Students can learn various music genres ranging from spirituals and gospel to blues, jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop.

Camp director Ignoisco Miles said this year is the first time that Camp S.O.U.L performs in public on Juneteenth, and this year's performance was intentionally designed around the themes of Juneteenth.

"Our theme this year really is the power that music plays in our fight for justice and in the way that we love each other and hope for better days," Miles said.

Among this year's participants is Layla Kai Burton from Georgia, who is attending the camp for the third time. Burton said the camp has become a second family and helped her grow both as a musician and a person.

"I've learned that music connects all people, and it's like our one, I guess, commonality as people." Burton said.

Burton said she came across the camp through her dad, who was a member of IU SOUL REVUE.

Students will showcase what they learned during a performance at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Switchyard Park as part of Bloomington's Juneteenth celebration.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
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