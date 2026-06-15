© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

City of Bloomington, IU partner for Juneteenth

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 15, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
A flyer that says "Juneteenth Freedom Day" with Switchyard Park in the background
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The City of Bloomington and IU are hosting a community event to celebrate Juneteenth Friday at Switchyard Park.

The Bloomington celebration of Juneteenth will come together at Switchyard Park on Friday.

The events start at 11 a.m., with food trucks, local organizations, educational opportunities, and live performances throughout the day. Other partners are the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center and the African-American Arts Institute.

Before Juneteenth became the 11th federal holiday in 2021, the City of Bloomington had already been marking the occasion for years.

Director of Community and Family Resources Department Shatoyia Moss said the celebration has grown.

"We can provide both our community partners and organizations an opportunity to connect with more of the community who may not come out for other programs or events if they don't have any type of connection to it," Moss said, adding that last year's celebration drew many attendees despite heavy rain.

For Gloria Howell, director of the Neal-Marshall Center, the celebration is more than an event.

"It's for everyone to celebrate and honor freedom, but also to recognize the work that still needs to be done around freedom and equity and civil rights and justice," Howell said.

The partnership between the city and IU also encourages students to join the broader Bloomington community.

"I want students to understand and see the value in unity across within our city, between the city and the campus," Howell said.

The celebration is free and open to the public, and Moss encourages attendees to bring their own hats, water bottles, and sunscreen.
Tags
News FeaturedTopCity Limits
Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.