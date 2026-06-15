City of Bloomington, IU partner for Juneteenth

The Bloomington celebration of Juneteenth will come together at Switchyard Park on Friday.

The events start at 11 a.m., with food trucks, local organizations, educational opportunities, and live performances throughout the day. Other partners are the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center and the African-American Arts Institute.

Before Juneteenth became the 11th federal holiday in 2021, the City of Bloomington had already been marking the occasion for years.

Director of Community and Family Resources Department Shatoyia Moss said the celebration has grown.

"We can provide both our community partners and organizations an opportunity to connect with more of the community who may not come out for other programs or events if they don't have any type of connection to it," Moss said, adding that last year's celebration drew many attendees despite heavy rain.

For Gloria Howell, director of the Neal-Marshall Center, the celebration is more than an event.

"It's for everyone to celebrate and honor freedom, but also to recognize the work that still needs to be done around freedom and equity and civil rights and justice," Howell said.

The partnership between the city and IU also encourages students to join the broader Bloomington community.

"I want students to understand and see the value in unity across within our city, between the city and the campus," Howell said.

The celebration is free and open to the public, and Moss encourages attendees to bring their own hats, water bottles, and sunscreen.