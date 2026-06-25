International Thespians Festival underway

The 85th annual International Thespians Festival has started on the IU campus.

Nearly 5,000 high school students attend the week-long event, which includes full-length theatrical productions and workshops led by industry professionals.

Attendees will also perform on the main stage in the IU Auditorium.

Zoe Hurd, a student at Denver School of the Arts, says the facility’s history is a huge draw for the festival. From musicians like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson to shows like Annie and RENT, the IU Auditorium has known some iconic performances.

“I feel like it’s incredible just being able to be a part of history, truly,” Hurd said.

Students like Hurd are grateful to learn alongside other young theatre students. However, it is not just the students who enjoy the event.

Tavis West, a parent chaperone from Hurd’s school, is just as excited to watch the students perform.

“It’s an opportunity very few people in the world get,” West said. “To perform in front of that many people is so amazing.”

The opportunities are there all week for attendees to meet other theater students and learn from some of the best in the industry. While students learn about the field, they also learn about themselves and possible career paths.

Hurd, a dance major in Denver, has most enjoyed the musical theatre workshops, as that is where her career aspirations lie.

“I would really like to go into musical theatre dance,” Hurd said. “I feel like ensemble work is really cool and interesting, and it looks really fun. I would love to pursue it as a career.”

As for West, he may not be on the stage himself, but he wants to encourage the students this week.

“Letting them rock and roll, do their thing, explore this world, and fill their cup,” West said.

The festival wraps up tomorrow with final workshops and performances.