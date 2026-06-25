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Bloomington Roller Derby League hosts pride celebration

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
Six derby skaters from Indianapolis and Bloomington pose for a photo during the 2025 Skate the Rainbow event.
Tim DeWitt
/
Canon Fodder Photography
The Bloomington Roller Derby League is hosting Skate the Rainbow for the third year.

Fans and skaters will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Saturday with Bloomington Roller Derby League’s mixer at the Frank Southern Ice Arena.

Skate the Rainbow will feature five flat-track derby games with Midwest skaters of all ages. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and games will end around 9 p.m.

Skater Purple Fury, or Elamon White to the government, said this is the third Skate the Rainbow. White said hosting Pride night games at home just makes sense for the LGBTQ+-friendly league.

“This year is our biggest year,” White said. “We've kind of grown it to be essentially a mini pride fest.”

Tickets are $20.

The Indianapolis Junior Roller Derby partnered with the local League for Saturday’s games.

Skate the Rainbow will kick off with two junior games. The mixer is open to skaters as young as seven, White said, and as old as 65.

“We actually have a lot of parent-kiddo duos,” White said, “With kiddos going to skate in one of the first two juniors games, and then their parents are going to skate in the adult games.”

Outside of the bouts, there will be food trucks, temporary and permanent tattoo artists, and other interactive booths.

As a skater-owned and operated league, volunteers make the event possible, White said. Each game includes skating and non-skating officials as well as medics.

“This bigger event has been a year in the making,” White said. “We would be nothing without our volunteers.”

White says it’s important for the Bloomington league to create an accessible and accepting space. Their motto is “unapologetically take up space,” White said.

“Though sounding intimidating because it is a full contact sport, it's a super safe, positive space,” White said. “It truly is a space that you can grow in and find yourself without being apologetic.”

The Bloomington Roller Derby's next home game is July 18. Skate the Rainbow and all other games are livestreamed.
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
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