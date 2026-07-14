Indiana consortium wins funds to build medical research hub

A group of Indiana research and business organizations led by Indiana University faculty is receiving funds from the National Science Foundation to build a musculoskeletal health research hub.

The NSF IMPACT Engine in Indiana is one of ten regional teams to win an NSF Regional Innovation Engine award .

IMPACT – which includes partners at Eli Lilly, Purdue University and the Regenstrief Institute alongside IU and others – is getting $15 million for the first two years of the program and may be eligible for up to $160 million over a decade.

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Besides federal funding, IU said its partners will provide $179 million.

Funds became available through the CHIPS and Sciences Act co-sponsored by Indiana Senator Todd Young, which has led the federal government to pour millions into the state’s technology sector since 2022 .

The group hopes to train medical tech workers and launch startups across the state, which is already a hot spot for medical tech. It also plans to create a musculoskeletal dataset that it claims will be the world’s largest.

IMPACT will be headquartered at IU LAB in Indianapolis , one of the university’s recent projects aimed at commercializing research.