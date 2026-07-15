All nine IU campuses earn Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana

All nine of Indiana University’s campuses earned the Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana for the 2025-2026 academic school year.

The award recognizes the campuses’ commitment to military veterans and students, according to an IU press release.

Higher education institutions are designated with one of the three service tiers based on their ability to meet 37 standards across eight categories: core requirements, marketing and communication strategies, admissions and enrollment, financial support, institutional support systems, student support services, student engagement, and career and community engagement opportunities.

Tier one is 90 percent achievement level, tier two is 80 percent achievement level and tier three is 70 percent achievement level.

IU Bloomington, IU Indianapolis, IU South Bend and IU Fort Wayne achieved tier one. IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU Southeast and IU Columbus achieved tier two. IU East achieved tier three.

“I think it shows how military friendly IU is, and really how military friendly the state of Indiana is when you think about the larger picture here,” Sean Kilpatrick, IU associate vice president for University Enrollment Services, said in the release. “So many institutions, including IU, have committed to this. And to see all nine IU campuses on board in some level shows we are committed and should be a destination of choice for any military-connected student who’s looking to further their education.”

IU Bloomington previously earned tier 3 status for the 2024-2025 academic school year, but this is the first time for all the other IU campuses to be appointed the Collegiate Purple Star, the press release states. An institution’s tier status is good for three years, though the institution can apply for the following cycle to seek improvement.

IU Bloomington’s director of the Center for Veteran and Military Students Bo Haugestad said in the press release that several improvements helped IU Bloomington earn tier one status this year.

Those included the formation of a new military connected student group, a separate webpage created for military-connected students, expansion of Faculty and Staff for Student Excellence mentoring program to include a separate program for military-connected students and a Canvas course created which allows IU Bloomington to build relationships with Purple Star designated high schools.

The other IU campuses also had initiatives that contributed to them earning their designations.

Marian University and University of Indianapolis also earned the Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana.