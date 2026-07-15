IU Basketball storylines ahead of FISU exhibition

Hoosier fans get their first look at their new men’s basketball team tonight when Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf out of Montreal visits for a FISU America Games exhibition.

The exhibition is part of the lead-up to theFISU America Games later this month in Lima, Peru.

Indiana boasts an almost entirely new lineup after losing most last year’s roster to the draft and transfer portal.

Who starts on the wing?

Three players appear to have locked up their starting spots.

Markus Burton, a Notre Dame transfer originally from Mishawaka, is the heavy favorite to start at point guard. Aiden Sherrell, a 6-foot-11 forward from Alabama should man the frontcourt with Samet Yigitoglu, the 7-2 center from SMU.

At wing is where things get muddy.

Jaeden Mustaf, a transfer from Georgia Tech, seems to be in a good spot to occupy one of the remaining spots. The 6-6 Mustaf has the height to slide into the small forward position, providing good length on the defensive end.

Darren Harris, a transfer from Duke, will likely compete with Bryce Lindsey for the shooting guard spot.

Harris was sparingly used intwo seasons at Duke, while this will be Lindsey’s fourth stop after having played a year each at Texas A&M, James Madison and Villanova.

Should Burton start at point guard at only 6 feet, second-year coach Darian DeVries may opt for the taller Harris at shooting guard.

The feather in Lindsey’s cap could be his experience as a playmaker. DeVries puts a heavy focus on ball movement in his offensive scheme, which could see Lindsey thrive.

At any rate, fans should expect to see several different wing combinations while DeVries tests his new team.

Frontcourt Rotations

One wrinkle in Indiana’s potential gameplan Wednesday night comes from Yigitoglu’s nationality.

Because Yigitoglu is Turkish, he will be ineligible to play with Indiana in Peru as the Hoosiers will be representing the U.S.

So, DeVries may limit Yigitoglu’s minutes to nail down a lineup for later this month.

Sherrell has the height to slide to the center position, leaving a gap at power forward when Yigitoglu sits. The most likely option is Trent Sisley, a 6-8 sophomore who has already spent a year with DeVries.

DeVries could also elect to give some run to two freshmen at the power forward spot.

Vaughn Karvala and Trevor Manhertz both have the length to play the position defensively, and the ability to space the floor with speed and shot making offensively.

This hinges, however, on Sherrell moving to the center position.

DeVries could also keep him at power forward and utilize a signing that flew under the radar during recruiting season.

Clemens Sokolov, a freshman 7-footer from Nurnberg, Germany, could mix in at center, especially given the low-stakes nature of the game.

GENERAL INFORMATION

When:7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

How to watch/listen:There will be no radio or television broadcast of the game, though fans can still purchase tickets for $15 dollars on the IU Athletics website.

Festivities: Members of the IU football team will be signing autographs in the South Lobby of Assembly Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. The men’s basketball team will be available for autographs after the game.