Indiana’s state budget reserves jump 60% in past year to $4B

Indiana’s state government cash reserves grew by $1.5 billion over the past year as tax collections increased much faster than expected.

Rising revenue combined with an ongoing clamp-down on state spending led to a 60% jump in the reserves to just shy of $4 billion as of June 30, according the the 2025 fiscal year report released Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Braun touted Indiana’s balance sheet as providing budget “flexibility” that most other states lack.

“It gives us the option on difficult places — like infrastructure, reining in healthcare costs, early childhood learning — to invest, give some relief to taxpayers,” Braun told reporters at the Statehouse.

State tax collections jumped 6.8% during the 2026 fiscal year after growth of just 0.8% was projected when the current state budget was adopted in April 2025.

The State Budget Agency report released Tuesday estimated that the cash reserves will grow by $1.3 billion, or 32%, in the coming year to $5.3 billion next summer.

That would be about 23% of current state spending, well above the 10-15% level that Republican budget-writers have typically targeted.

Democrats said Tuesday that Braun should not wait until the Republican-dominated Legislature returns in January to take action on addressing urgent needs facing Hoosiers.

Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, called for transferring money to support K-12 schools and other programs that were pinched under the current budget.

“Take some of that money now,” Porter said. “You know we can talk about having AAA bond (rating) and how great we are, but what about the infrastructure? What about the students? What about those parents that need (childcare vouchers) to go to work?”

The fiscal year report showed general fund spending up by 1% from the previous year, with 0.6% spending growth expected for the coming year.

Lisa Hershman, Braun’s secretary of management and budget, said the administration remained cautious in forecasts and spending.

“Indiana never waited for conditions to improve,” she said. “We positioned ourselves to succeed no matter the cycle.”

The dramatic jump in the state’s reserves to the current $4 billion follows that level dropping to $2.5 billion in mid-2025. The reserves peaked at $6.1 billion in 2022 as state coffers were boosted by federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, called the fiscal report a “positive sign” for the state but also urged caution on additional spending.

“Indiana’s economic circumstances are evolving, and the state is facing several current and future budget pressures, including an over $500 million shortfall in road funding, the Department of Child Services being over budget and the unfunded liability of the Pre-1996 Teachers’ Retirement Fund,” Misher said in a statement. “All these things make it important to remember previous years when difficult decisions needed to be made.”

The story will be updated.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

