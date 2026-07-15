Bloomington artist revives centuries-old storytelling art

A Bloomington artist is using a City of Bloomington Arts Project Grant to revitalize a centuries-old storytelling tradition and bring it to the community.

Elizabeth Blackwell is the founder of "We're Crankie." She’s also the creator of the Bloomington Crankie Festival.

"It was very exciting to get the grant, and the money will be used for our second-ever festival in the spring of 2027," Blackwell said.

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For many people, the word "crankie" is unfamiliar.

Blackwell described it as a centuries-old storytelling art form that uses illustrated scrolls wound through a box.

As a scroll is turned by hand, performers tell stories through music, poetry, or narration.

Blackwell first discovered crankies while she was attending graduate school in Minnesota.

After returning to Bloomington, she was surprised the city did not already have a festival dedicated to the art form. She launched the inaugural Bloomington's Crankie Festival in April, which drew about 70 people.

Now, Blackwell is preparing for the festival's second year with a grant from the city's Arts Project Grant.

"I hope it just gives people space to make stories because a lot of people, especially doing workshops with kids. They don't think they can make stories, but they can if they're just given opportunity," Blackwell said.

Blackwell also plans to hold community workshops throughout the year to introduce more people to crankies.

Applications for the 2027 Bloomington Crankie Festival are expected to open later this summer. Workshops are planned throughout the year, leading up to next spring's festival.