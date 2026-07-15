Red Cross calling for blood donations amid nationwide shortage

The American Red Cross is urging Hoosiers to donate as a nationwide summer blood shortage is leaving hospitals in need of thousands of more units of blood each week.

Hospitals are currently requesting about 3,500 more units of blood per week than expected, according to Maria Carrasquillo, interim executive director of the American Red Cross Southeast Indiana Chapter.

She said the need for blood typically increases during the summer months. However, donations often decline because many donors are traveling or enjoying summer activities.

“Summer tends to lead to more accidents and more issues that require blood transfusions,” Carrasquillo said. “We're looking at about a 25% drop in blood donations nationwide, which has triggered this appeal for additional donations.”

Carrasquillo said the Red Cross is always in need of blood donations because hospitals rely on a steady supply. Unlike many medical supplies, blood cannot be made, and donations are needed year-round to support trauma patients, cancer treatments, surgeries and other medical emergencies.

Blood also has a limited shelf life.

“Different blood products have different expiration dates,” Carrasquillo said. “Most people assume we can stockpile blood. Unfortunately, that's not the case, which is why the need for blood is constant.”

The Red Cross is accepting donations of every blood type, but Carrasquillo said Type O and Type B blood are especially needed right now.

“If you get the wrong type of blood, you could have a negative reaction to it,” Carrasquillo said.

She said every donation is tested before it is sent to hospitals, so patients receive blood compatible with their body.

“Blood is one of the most life-saving things there is, and we want to make sure the right blood is getting to the people who need it,” Carrasquillo said.

Carrasquillo said donations made in Southeast Indiana are first offered to local hospitals. If local hospitals do not need a particular blood product, it is sent to the nearest hospital where it is needed before being distributed farther away.

“We're going to work with our local hospital partners first and meet their needs before expanding to wherever the need is greatest,” Carrasquillo said.

Carrasquillo said blood drives take place often throughout Southeast Indiana, including this weekend. A blood drive is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday at Ivy Tech in Bloomington. Carrasquillo said people can find nearby drives or schedule donation appointments on the Red Cross website, by calling the organization or on its app.

Donors can also track their blood through the app, according to Carrasquillo. While donors won’t know the identity of the recipient, they can see when their donation reaches a hospital.

“One of the things I always tell people about blood donation is that you can be certain your donation will save a life,” Carrasquillo said. “It may take about an hour, but it's probably going to be one of the best uses of an hour of your entire life.”