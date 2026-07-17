Attorney General investigating Bloomington landlord Jeff Jones

The Indiana Attorney General's Office has confirmed it has an open investigation involving Bloomington landlord Jeff Jones.

In a statement to WFIU/WTIU News on Friday, a spokesperson for the office confirmed " we have an open investigation." The office declined to provide details because the investigation is ongoing.

Jones owns Pendragon Properties, which has been the subject of years of code enforcement actions and tenant complaints in Bloomington.

Last year, Jones and the City of Bloomington reached a settlement after the city sought to revoke rental permits for his properties. Under the agreement, Jones must sell his Bloomington rental properties by 2028 and is barred from operating rental housing in the city for 20 years.

Residents living in Pendragon-owned properties have previously told WFIU/WTIU News they were concerned about the future of their housing and potential rent increases as the properties change ownership.

Jones has also faced legal action in Bedford over alleged housing code violations at apartment buildings he owns there.

Jones could not be reached for comment Friday.