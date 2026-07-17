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Purdue veterinary college looks at expansion to address vet shortage

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
A veterinarian performing work on a horse.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A veterinarian performing work on a horse.

Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine is exploring an expansion that would increase its incoming class by more than 40 percent as the state continues to face a shortage of veterinarians, particularly in rural communities.

The university's Board of Trustees has directed the college to study increasing its class size from 84 students to 120. Dean Brett Marsh said the expansion would require additional faculty, facilities and accreditation approval before moving forward.

"The first available opportunity for this would be the fall of 2029," Marsh said. "We have to prove to our accrediting body that we can adequately accommodate 120 students."

The college is evaluating what changes would be needed to maintain the quality of its veterinary education before seeking approval from its accrediting agency.

Marsh said Indiana continues to have underserved areas where veterinary care is difficult to access. He said increasing the number of graduates could help address that need.

About 60 percent of Purdue's veterinary students are Indiana residents. Marsh said the college typically receives about 180 applications from Indiana students each year and enrolls 50 to 55 of them.

"We hope that this increase in class size will help satisfy that need," Marsh said. "We encourage our applicants to go through the program and stay in Indiana to continue to serve in these underserved areas."

Marsh also said Purdue remains one of the country's more affordable veterinary schools, with in-state tuition ranking among the lowest in the nation.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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