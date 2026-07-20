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Bloomington to meet 2030 emissions goal

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
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The City of Bloomington is on track to meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction goal by 2030, but not carbon neutrality by 2050.

The City of Bloomington is on track to meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction goal by 2030 but not carbon neutrality by 2050, according to a new report.

The city’s climate action plan, adopted in 2021, seeks to reduce community-wide emissions25% below 2018 levels.

Bloomington’s Climate Action Dashboard details efforts made by the city to reach that goal –- and the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Actions include installing public electric car chargers, electrifying the city’s vehicle fleet, expanding renewable energy adoption, reducing energy use from treating water,and planting more trees.

The city released its 2024 greenhouse gas inventory report this month, written by the Department of Economic and Sustainable Development and ClimateNav.

The report estimates Bloomington generated about 1.27 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024. It says stationary energy, such as natural gas and electricity in buildings, accounted for most emissions at 67.4%.

Transportation accounts for about 25% of emissions, and solid waste and wastewater for 7.5%. Transportation emissions are not on track to meet the city’s targets.

Cars account for over 98% of on-road transportation emissions, while “bus emissions represent a small but measurable share,” according to the report.

Solid waste emissions mostly come from decomposing organic matter in landfills. The inventory shows a slight upward trend of wasteand its emissions.

Bloomington is also behind its goal for carbon neutrality by 2050. The report says the transportation sector will likely be the most difficult to decarbonize.

In a press release, Assistant Director of Sustainability Shawn Maya said "Climate action is about more than reducing emissions. It's about making Bloomington healthier, more affordable, and more resilient. The greenhouse gas inventory provides the data we need to measure our progress, evaluate what is working, and identify where future investments can have the greatest impact. While we're on track to meet our 2030 goal, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 will require continued innovation, collaboration, and investment."
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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