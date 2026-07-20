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Indiana's temporary fuel tax freeze ends Aug. 6

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Gas Pump in Bloomington
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Gas Pump in Bloomington

The state's temporary fuel tax freeze expires on Aug. 6.

Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order earlier this summer suspending the state's gasoline use tax and special fuel tax as gasoline prices climbed during the summer driving season. The order has already been extended twice.

Braun announced last week the tax suspension will end Aug. 6, saying any further extension would require action by the Indiana General Assembly.

The end of the tax freeze means drivers could see an increase of 61 cents per gallon at the pump beginning Aug. 6.

The governor's office said the temporary suspension was intended to provide short-term relief for Hoosiers facing higher fuel costs.

Braun has encouraged lawmakers to consider longer-term changes to the state's fuel tax structure during the next legislative session.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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