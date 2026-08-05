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Construction underway on Sycamore Land Trust's first environmental education center

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
Construction is underway on the Carl Ziegler Wetlands and Education Center in northwest Monroe County.
Sycamore Land Trust
/
Kate Hammel
Construction is underway on the Carl Ziegler Wetlands and Education Center in northwest Monroe County.

Construction is underway on Sycamore Land Trust's first permanent environmental education center in northwest Monroe County.

The Carl Ziegler Wetlands and Education Center is expected to open in spring 2027 at the Bean Blossom Creek Conservation Area.

The first phase includes restored wetlands, hiking trails, and fully ADA-accessible classrooms where visitors can learn about conservation while watching restoration work in progress.

The center will also feature a bird observation room and accessible indoor and outdoor classrooms designed for visitors of all ages and abilities.

Education Director Saige Sentell says the new center will give visitors an opportunity to experience conservation firsthand.

"It's a little different when you're able to invite somebody in so they can take part in restoration, they can take part in conservation, and see it actively happening," Sentell said.

According to Sycamore Land Trust, Indiana has lost more than 85% of its historic wetlands. Restoring the site will help protect wildlife habitat.

The property has already become a destination for birdwatchers, with more than 150 bird species recorded there.

Officials say wetlands have recently been home to returning wildlife, including bobcats and river otters, species that had disappeared from Indiana just a few decades ago.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
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