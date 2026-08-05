© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Court blocks Attorney General inquiry on Exodus

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Cole Varga, CEO of Exodus, wrote that the investigation undermined the trust of clients seeking to build new lives in Indiana.

An Indianapolis judge blocked the Indiana Attorney General’s demand that Exodus Refugee Immigration turn over information about clients, donors and internal messages.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued to block Todd Rokita’s Civil Investigative Demand, alleging he issued the order as retaliation for the Bloomington nonprofit notifying local service providers about ICE operations.

In a 48-page order, Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of Indiana’s Southern District Court said Rokita’s attempt to connect the demand to allegations of labor trafficking was QUOTE “tenuous” and “pretextual.”

She added that “without an injunction, Exodus would continue to be harmed by threat of enforcement” and its First Amendment rights would suffer as a result.

The preliminary injunction prevents Rokita from enforcing his order for now, but the First Amendment lawsuit will continue.

In a statement, Cole Varga, CEO of Exodus, wrote that the investigation undermined the trust of clients seeking to build new lives in Indiana.

“We hope that the Attorney General will now focus on serving Indiana residents instead of targeting our immigrant neighbors," Varga said.

Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.