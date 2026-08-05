Court blocks Attorney General inquiry on Exodus

An Indianapolis judge blocked the Indiana Attorney General’s demand that Exodus Refugee Immigration turn over information about clients, donors and internal messages.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued to block Todd Rokita’s Civil Investigative Demand, alleging he issued the order as retaliation for the Bloomington nonprofit notifying local service providers about ICE operations.

In a 48-page order, Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of Indiana’s Southern District Court said Rokita’s attempt to connect the demand to allegations of labor trafficking was QUOTE “tenuous” and “pretextual.”

She added that “without an injunction, Exodus would continue to be harmed by threat of enforcement” and its First Amendment rights would suffer as a result.

The preliminary injunction prevents Rokita from enforcing his order for now, but the First Amendment lawsuit will continue.

In a statement, Cole Varga, CEO of Exodus, wrote that the investigation undermined the trust of clients seeking to build new lives in Indiana.

“We hope that the Attorney General will now focus on serving Indiana residents instead of targeting our immigrant neighbors," Varga said.