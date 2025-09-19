ACLU sues Rokita over questioning of Exodus Refugee Immigration

The ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita over his questioning of Exodus Refugee Immigration, a nonprofit that helps refugees and asylum seekers resettle in Indiana.

The ACLU contends that Rokita's civil investigative demand violates Exodus's First Amendment Rights. Exodus is located in Indianapolis and has an office in Bloomington.

Ken Falk, the Indiana ACLU's legal director, said in a statement that Rokita targeted Exodus "specifically because of the population it serves and is part of a continuing pattern by the Attorney General of sending unreasonable and improper requests to organizations across Indiana. ... This sort of retaliatory action by the government is unconstitutional.”

In announcing the civil investigative demand earlier this month, Rokita called Exodus "a nonprofit that provides services to illegal aliens and others."

The announcement went on to say federal immigration officers "faced numerous challenges" during a recent operation in Monroe County, possibly caused by "coordinated efforts by entities in Bloomington."

The ACLU's lawsuit says Rokita is seeking "an overwhelming amount of information as to Exodus's work with clients for the last three years, communications concerning (ICE), and Exodus's work with persons who are present in the United States without lawful status."

Cole Vargas, CEO of Exodus, said in a statement that his group can't let the attorney general impede its work.

"This is a clear attempt to intimidate Exodus and to prevent us from serving refugees and other humanitarian immigrants here in Central Indiana," he said.